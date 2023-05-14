Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.39 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 299,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,900,000 after buying an additional 57,967 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 65,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 576,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,471,000 after buying an additional 161,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $147.91 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.