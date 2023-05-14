Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 975.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 134.70%.

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

