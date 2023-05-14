Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.68 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,199 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,988,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,730,000 after acquiring an additional 110,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,802,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.3 %

BK stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

