Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Owens Corning stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.