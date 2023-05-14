Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 12,026 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,952,000 after buying an additional 42,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $199.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.10 and a 200 day moving average of $157.79. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $35,819.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,192,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,657 shares of company stock worth $40,937,045. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.