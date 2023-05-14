Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of ACHV opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

