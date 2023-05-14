AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

