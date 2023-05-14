Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $110.49 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.