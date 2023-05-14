AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 6,947.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 327,482 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AAR by 29.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,435,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 326,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 880.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 238,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.59. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78.

Insider Activity

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $3,746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,376,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $3,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,376,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 12,970 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $709,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,751.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,826. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Read More

