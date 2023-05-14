668 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.

DPZ stock opened at $307.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.38. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.