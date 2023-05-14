6,129 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,129 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,373,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,880. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.40. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $412.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

