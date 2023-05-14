530 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Bought by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,365.80. 15,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,616.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,028.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,317.37 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

