51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $5.87 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of research firms have weighed in on COE. TheStreet downgraded 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

