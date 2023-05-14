516 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $450.79 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

