433,347 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 433,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 577,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 73,408 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,006. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

