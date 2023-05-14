3,357 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Chevron makes up 0.6% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.18. The stock has a market cap of $296.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

