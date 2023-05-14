3,271 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hubbell Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

HUBB opened at $273.52 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $282.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

