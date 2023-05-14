2,822 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 161,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Medtronic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %
MDT stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.94.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
