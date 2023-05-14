2,747 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,143. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.77. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

