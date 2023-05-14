24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Short Interest Update

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. 24SevenOffice Group AB has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

About 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ)

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to companies, and auditing and accounting firms in Nordic Region. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time tracking solutions, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

