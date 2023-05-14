24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Short Interest Update

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. 24SevenOffice Group AB has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.
About 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ)
