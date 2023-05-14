1,936 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 985.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 15,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 41,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

