193,021 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 193,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

