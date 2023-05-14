1,412 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $183.75. 923,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.19 and a 200 day moving average of $190.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

