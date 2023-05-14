10,206 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,417. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.