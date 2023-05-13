Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Zoetis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Zoetis has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

ZTS opened at $183.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.76. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

