Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) CEO Joey Wat Sells 2,800 Shares

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joey Wat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36.

Yum China Stock Down 1.9 %

YUMC stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

