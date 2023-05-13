XYO (XYO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $296,325.78

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $50.97 million and $296,325.78 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018328 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,930.06 or 0.99990234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00404372 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $438,589.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

