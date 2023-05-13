Xencor, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on XNCR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Xencor Trading Up 0.2 %

Xencor stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Xencor by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,034,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after buying an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 405,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $89,920.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $89,920.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.