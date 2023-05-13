WOO Network (WOO) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One WOO Network token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $389.47 million and $29.38 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,695,171,497 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.