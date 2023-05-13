WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Down 1.3%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.68. 292,989 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 250,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $593.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

