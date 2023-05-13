Wirtual Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $2,395.68 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

