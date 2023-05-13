Windham Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.75.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

