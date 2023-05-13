Windham Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 499.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 129,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 414,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 65,311 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 223,487 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,803.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $85.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $120.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Further Reading

