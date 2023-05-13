Windham Capital Management LLC Has $9.51 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Windham Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.7% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after acquiring an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

