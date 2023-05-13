Windham Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 35,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 126,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,695,000 after buying an additional 39,877 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,215,000 after buying an additional 246,642 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $413.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

