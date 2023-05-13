WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.85

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 50966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of WildBrain from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of WildBrain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WildBrain Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.47. The company has a market cap of C$348.38 million, a PE ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.