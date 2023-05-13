West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Receives $313.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.00.

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $360.02 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $376.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $38,778,758. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

