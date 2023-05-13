WAX One Day Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $180.63 million and $1.90 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,981,124,379 coins and its circulating supply is 3,232,657,827 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,980,901,860.016339 with 3,232,444,887.2479725 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05603206 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,553,332.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

