Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Price Performance

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

WM stock opened at $169.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.03 and a 200-day moving average of $158.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

