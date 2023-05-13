Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Washington Federal Trading Up 1.8 %
WAFDP opened at $13.42 on Friday. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94.
About Washington Federal
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Federal (WAFDP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.