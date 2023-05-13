Warner Music Group Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Warner Music Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 106.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

