Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Volcon by 34.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Volcon by 54.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,753 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Volcon in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Volcon by 341.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,837 shares during the period. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volcon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLCN opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $29.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.53. Volcon has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 1,201.17% and a negative net margin of 726.14%.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Volcon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

