Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC cut Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Vodacom Group Trading Down 2.5 %

VDMCY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. 19,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,559. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.