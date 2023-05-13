Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HSBC cut Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

VDMCY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. 19,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,559. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

