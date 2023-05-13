Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Shares Down 0.8%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 14.18% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

