VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the April 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VirExit Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VXIT traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.00. 31,922,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,295,825. VirExit Technologies has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.
VirExit Technologies Company Profile
