VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the April 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VXIT traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.00. 31,922,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,295,825. VirExit Technologies has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.

VirExit Technologies Company Profile

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in incubating franchise business concepts designed to affect the individual, community, and local economy in rural and peri-urban areas across the globe. The company was founded by Jonathan Biggs and John Kevin Lowther on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

