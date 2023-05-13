Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 5,850.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,503 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,202,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,251 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.56. 4,356,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,029. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

