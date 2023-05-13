Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHY) Declares Dividend of $0.34

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3372 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Vinda International Price Performance

Vinda International stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42. Vinda International has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

