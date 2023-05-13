Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the April 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Viking Energy Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS VKIN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Viking Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

About Viking Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and, Oil and Gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.