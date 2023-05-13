VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Stock Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,676,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,839 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $923,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,888,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $48.46.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.