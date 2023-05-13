Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $465.25 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,679,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475,614 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.81% of Flex worth $465,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth $1,888,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Flex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Flex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Flex Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.